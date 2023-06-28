Joe Swash reveals plans for ANOTHER child with wife Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has revealed his plans for another child with his wife Stacey Solomon.

The couple welcomed her third child together – a daughter named Belle, back in February.

The I’m A Celeb alumni already share a son named Rex, who was born on May 23, 2019, and a daughter named Rose, who was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday – October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Joe shares a 15-year-old son named Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Just weeks after Stacey revealed she wouldn’t get pregnant again, Joe has revealed their interest in fostering a child in the future.

Speaking during his appearance on The Netmums Podcast, the 41-year-old admitted: “Fostering is something that me and Stacey have talked about and would love to do. We’d love to foster, we’d love to give something back, you know?”

“It is something that we definitely want to do, when our kids get old enough that they’re not as reliant on us,” Joe continued.

“Touch wood, we’re both healthy enough and fit enough. We’ll have to wait until the time comes, but we’re open to the option.”

Speaking about his mum’s 15-year-long experience as a foster carer, the I’m A Celeb winner said: “My mum sort of knew she had so much more to give and so much more love to give. And there are so many kids out there that really need that love and support.”

“So, we were really behind my mum. We are super proud of what she’s done and what she’s achieved. She’s an incredible, strong independent woman. We’re super proud of her.”