JLS star announces HUGE solo music career

JLS star Oritsé Williams has announced a huge solo music career.

The 37-year-old is best known for being a founding member of JLS who came third on the X Factor back in 2010.

The singer attended the MOBO Awards in Sheffield on Wednesday and revealed the news to The Sun.

He told the publication: “I still tour with the boys, but as far as music I’ve got solo music coming out.”

“Last year I was top five in the black music charts with my record Showdown.”

“The new music, I’ve got some incredible collaborators.”

“One of my collaborators is actually an actor in the Bob Marley movie, so I’ve been in the studio.”

He continued: “To be honest, I’ve been going back to my roots, when you transition from a group to solo, people go ‘what are you going to do different?'”

“I’m going to be authentically myself, not that I wasn’t in my group, I enjoyed being in my group but this time there is no filters.”

“This is me embracing my African Caribbean culture and the fact that I’m from London city, all mixed up.”

“So it’s just easy for me to go into the studio and write from my heart and I’m enjoying it.

“In a few months you’re going to get something.”

“The next record is on the chain, so it’s going to be dope.”

The news comes after JLS reunited for a reunion tour last year – with the band set to return for a run of outdoor gigs next summer in the UK.