JLS fans frenzy as they tease ‘big announcement’

JLS have sent their fans into a frenzy as they teased a “big announcement”.

Taking to TikTok earlier this week, the band shared one of their fan’s tweets, which read: “The boys posting on the JLS account better mean there’s a good announcement coming because I miss them, I miss tour and everything.”

Band members Aston Merrygold and JB Gill acted suspicious in the TikTok, and captioned the post: “Interesting 🤔.”

One TikTok user penned: “I will pay anything to see you again live the last show was insane,” while a second wrote: “I swear you best not play with my emotions 😂😂.”

A third said: “my inner child is healed,” and a fourth commented: “Yooooooooo this better be real😭.”

JLS reunited in 2020 after a six-year hiatus, which say them announce a string of dates for their Beat Again tour across the UK and Ireland.

The dates were postponed until the end of 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.