Jesy Nelson shares glamorous snaps as she celebrates her 29th birthday in lockdown

Jesy Nelson shares glamorous snaps as she celebrates her 29th birthday

Jesy Nelson has shared some glamourous snaps from her 29th birthday celebrations.

The Little Mix star marked the occasion by throwing a small party at her home in Essex.

Taking to Instagram, Jesy posted a photo of herself posing in a black cut-out gown, surrounded by balloons.

She captioned the post: “Had the loveliest birthday all thanks to @littlebigthingsessex @bestdayeventsco for my amazing decorations and @mlbespokecakes for making my dream birthday cake 🖤.”

She also shared a video of her birthday decor – including a revolving three-tier cake, and a big 29 cut-out.

Friends and followers flooded the comment section to congratulate the birthday girl.

“Happy Birthday, you look insane 💕,” former TOWIE star Lauren Pope commented.

“Happy Birthday Queen Jesy,” another penned.

“God really does have his favourites 😭,” another fan added.

The news comes after Jesy split from her Love Island star boyfriend Chris Hughes back in March.

