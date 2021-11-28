Jesy Nelson ‘confirms’ romance with Emily In Paris heartthrob Lucien Laviscount

Jesy Nelson appears to have confirmed her romance with Emily In Paris heartthrob Lucien Laviscount.

Lucien will play Lily Collins’ character’s new love interest in the upcoming season of the hit show, which joins Netflix on December 22nd.

In photos published by MailOnline, the actor was spotted kissing the ex Little Mix star in a rickshaw in London on Saturday night.

Lucien will play Alfie in Emily In Paris season two, who is described as a “sarcastic and charming cynic” who “works to live”.

According to the press release, the London-born heartthrob “enjoys teasing Emily. They have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more.”

Jesy’s new romance comes just two months after she reportedly reunited with her ex Harry James, after they reconnected on a romantic holiday.

According to The Sun, the former couple rekindled their romance and spent time at the Hodges Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua, with Jesy’s sister Jade.

The pair then travelled to Los Angeles together, ahead of the release of Jesy’s debut solo single Boyz, featuring Nicki Minaj.

Harry directed the controversial music video for the track, in which Jesy was accused of “blackfishing”.