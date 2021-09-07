Jesy Nelson ‘reunites with her ex’ after reconnecting on romantic holiday

Jesy Nelson has reportedly reunited with her ex Harry James, after reconnecting on a romantic holiday.

According to The Sun, the former couple have rekindled their romance and spent last week at the Hodges Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua, with Jesy’s sister Jade.

The pair have since travelled to Los Angeles, where the former Little Mix star is preparing for the release of her debut solo single Boyz, featuring Nicki Minaj.

A source said: “Jesy and Harry always got on like a house on fire and have been spending a lot more time together recently.”

“Antigua was a great way to reconnect with the privacy of no one knowing who they were.

“Jesy has had her own battles but with her solo career ready to go and her bond with Harry stronger than ever she’s really in the best place.”

“She can’t wait for what the rest of the year will bring,” the source continued.

“He is helping her with her career but also there for her privately. They have both matured a lot since they were last together and have grown very close.”

The 30-year-old split from the musician in 2018 after over a year of dating, and the pair share a dog named Reggie together.

Back in March, Jesy sparked rumours she was back with Harry when they were spotted hanging out together.

Two months later, fans noticed the pair were following each other on Instagram again.

The former Little Mix star was spotted hanging out with Harry again after she split from actor Sean Sagar earlier this year, following a year-long romance.