Jamie Vardy ‘tearing his hair out’ as wife Rebekah splurges on lavish holidays after pricey Wagatha Christie trial

Rebekah Vardy has raised eyebrows in recent months by flaunting her wealth on social media.

Since August, the WAG has jetted off on several lavish holidays – including trips to Portugal, Dubai and Las Vegas.

Despite racking up a huge £3million court bill as a result of the Wagatha Christie trial, the 41-year-old has been anything but frugal.

Rebekah’s footballer husband Jamie, who earns £140k a week, is heading into the final stages of his career at Leicester City.

Insiders have now hinted at tension over Rebekah’s reckless spending.

A source told The Sun: “He must be tearing his hair out. It’s like she’s learnt nothing — their legal bills are astronomical and she just flaunts her wealth and glamorous holidays.

“He’s desperately fighting to keep going and earning big money while she blows it almost as quickly as he can make it, and he’s at the end of his deal.”

“She seems to have no concept of how much money she has cost them and what that actually means,” the insider added.

Rebekah’s most recent trip saw her jet to Las Vegas with a bunch of friends.

During their stay, they attended Magic Mike Live, and nabbed VIP tickets to Adele and Usher’s residencies.

The mother-of-five also posted a photo of herself posing naked on the balcony of her luxury Cosmopolitan hotel suite.

The news comes after Coleen Rooney recently took aim at Rebekah in her Disney+ documentary, in which she discussed the infamous Wagatha Christie trial.

The drama between Coleen and Rebekah kicked off in October 2019.

At the time, the wife of Wayne Rooney posted a statement on social media, claiming she had planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that her fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court in May 2022.

The highly-publicised trial saw both WAGs give evidence in court, as Rebekah tried to prove she wasn’t behind the leaks.

However, Coleen defended her claim in court on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Mrs Justice Steyn, who oversaw the week-long case, delivered her written ruling in July 2022.

In her ruling, the judge agreed with Coleen’s defence, and said it was “likely” that Rebekah’s then-agent, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing information to The Sun newspaper.

Rebekah strongly denied Coleen’s claims in court, but on the final day of the trial, she accepted that her former agent Caroline, who had access to her Instagram account, may have been behind the leaks.