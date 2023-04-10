Ad
Jamie Oliver shares sweet snaps from vow renewal ceremony with wife Jools and their children

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have renewed their wedding vows, 23 years after they tied the knot.

The couple renewed their vows in the Maldives, where they were joined by their five children – Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, 6.

Sharing photos from the happy occasion, the celebrity chef wrote: “Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again!”

“Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest,” he continued.

“It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together.”

“We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!”

