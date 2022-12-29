Jamie Laing rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties

Jamie Laing has been rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties.

The Made In Chelsea star’s fiancée Sophie Habboo shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday.

She began: “Sorry for the MIA on Insta – had the most wonderful Christmas and I hope you did as well.”

“Jamie has been in hospital for steroids, as it turns out he’s allergic to the new pup and his asthma has got out of control.”

“So, as you can imagine I’ve been quite stressed for them both. Going to the doctor tomorrow so will keep you all updated.”

“But sending everyone all my love to everyone.”

Earlier this month, Sophie and Jamie welcomed an adorable new pooch to their home.

The couple introduced their new puppy to their followers via TikTok.

Jamie shared a sweet video, writing: “Welcome to the family. Little Bobbie Girl.”

He captioned the post: “I promised a year ago Sophie could have one…. I kept it 🥹#jamieandsophie.”

