James Argent, 34, gushes over 18-year-old girlfriend Stella Turian: ‘I feel very lucky’

James Argent has gushed over his new girlfriend Stella Turian in a new interview.

The TOWIE star, 34, and the Italian actress, 18, went public with their relationship in September, after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Marbella.

Speaking to The Sun about his beau, James said: “Stella is extremely intelligent, very talented and she’s fluent in four ­languages, including English, which is lucky, as my Italian’s not great, although it’s improving. And she’s beautiful, too.”

The reality star added: “I feel very lucky. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to remind myself this is all really happening.”

“We’ve got an amazing connection. She is extremely supportive. And she knows everything there is to know about me.”

“I’ve sat down with her and explained all the things that I’ve gone through in my life, the ups and downs I’ve had.”

James revealed he met Stella in Greece back in June, and that they bonded over their shared love of singing.

He said: “We bumped into each other at a place called Nammos and just had a nice chat. She showed me some clips of her singing and I showed some clips of me singing.”

“I love singing Rat Pack tunes and she sings these beautiful Italian love songs, so we serenaded each other. We exchanged numbers.”

“After she did a singing performance, she’d send me a video of it and I’d have a look and I’d do the same when I was performing with my band. She gave my singing her seal of approval, too!”

“By September I felt I had to see her properly to find out if we were going to be more than friends, so I plucked up the courage and flew out to Italy to see her.

“We’d only met that once in Mykonos and had spoken a lot on the phone and FaceTime. I was incredibly ­nervous going out there because I thought she might see me and there might not be a connection.”

“The second we saw each other that day we realised there was an ­amazing link between us and that we would like to be more than friends, and it’s just grown.”

Although James and Stella have met each other’s families and are spending Christmas together, they have no plans to move in together yet.

James said: “We’re boyfriend and girlfriend but we’re absolutely not moving in together.”

“She’s super-busy with her work in Italy and I’m super-busy with my work in London and Essex. But we’re going to continue to make the effort to travel to see each other and I’m sure we can make it work.”

“She loves Essex and London and I love Italy, so it’s all good.”