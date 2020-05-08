Jacqueline Jossa shares her epic response – after online troll pointed out her ‘greasy hair’

This is too funny!

Jacqueline Jossa shares her epic response – after online troll pointed out...

Jacqueline Jossa has shared her epic response, after an online troll pointed out her “greasy hair”.

The 27-year-old shared a screenshot of the nasty DM on her Instagram Story, which said: “Did you fry the egg in your greasy hair?”

Jacqueline sassily replied: “Yeah b***h I did.”

Sharing her response with fans, Jacqueline said: “Trolls make me giggle. Also, my hair isn’t actually greasy… I’ve got suncream and face oil on, so…”

The former EastEnders star has been vocal about cyber bullying in the past.

Just last week, the 27-year-old shared a hilarious TikTok video about online trolls.

In the video, Jacqueline mimes: “I don’t understand why people take the time to write on other people’s post, ‘I don’t like this’ If you don’t like it, f**k off. Problem solved.”

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “When is see so much trolling etc on people’s pictures and work etc… ”