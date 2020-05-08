Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop store targeted by vandals in London

The shop is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop store has been targeted by vandals in London.

Two wheelbarrow-loads of manure have been left outside the Oscar-winning actress’ shop in Notting Hill.

The store is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a smart parade of boutique shops with A-lister celebs such as Damon Albarn and Steven Spielberg very nearby,” a local resident told The Sun.

“Someone has it in for Gwyneth. It’s a real puzzle. The mess appeared overnight.”

“It was left right up against the door and cannot be a coincidence,” the source added.

The 47-year-old opened the shop in 2018, following the huge success of her controversial lifestyle website.

Gwyneth first launched her brand Goop in 2008 as a weekly newsletter, offering fans her well-being recommendations – including her favourite recipes and fitness tips.

On episode three of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh.

James reveals all about his new fashion line Tiocfaidh Ar Sesh, which is in aid of two incredible charities, and he opens up about what he’s missing during lockdown.

#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.