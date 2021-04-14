The former EastEnders star shared a sweet snap with her beloved grandad

Jacqueline Jossa announces the death of her grandfather in heartbreaking post

Jacqueline Jossa has announced the death of her grandfather in a heartbreaking post.

The actress shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, sharing a photo of her with her grandad.

The 28-year-old wrote: “Rest in peace grandad. Find yourself a stage in heaven and sing your heart out. I will find one and do the same. For you. 💔”

Taking to the comment section, Love Island star Rosie Williams wrote: “So sorry for you 😢 sending so much love your way ♥️”, while Jessica Hayes wrote: “Sending you lots of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jacqueline reshared a post from her cousin, who beat Ukraine in a match for Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

Jacqueline wrote: “What a hero. As my grandad took his last breath, my cousin played for Northern Ireland, grandad’s home, and won!”

“What a special moment @ciarasherwood we are all so proud of you. You inspire me and my children.”