Jack Fincham ‘axed’ from reality show after being ‘arrested on suspicion of drug-driving’

Jack Fincham has reportedly been axed from Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

The 31-year-old shot to fame after winning the 2018 season of the dating show alongside Dani Dyer.

Earlier this week, The UK Sun reported that the father-of-one had allegedly been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

The publication reported Jack was stopped by police near his home in Swanley on August 26, after allegedly travelling at high speed.

The reality star was also held on suspicion of careless driving and driving without insurance, the outlet reports.

Jack was reportedly given a blood test, and then released under investigation until November 26.

His solicitor said: “Mr Fincham has not been charged with drug driving and denies any drug consumption whatsoever.”

“There is no evidence at this stage that Mr Fincham drove whilst over the legal limit and we are hopeful that his blood results will prove the same.”

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Jack for comment.

The news came after the outlet reported Jack had already flown out to Fiji to appear on Love Island Games – which is set to air on Peacock on November 1.

However, it was later reported that the father-of-one has decided against taking part in the spin-off, and will instead appear on the upcoming series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

A TV insider previously said: “He decided Ex On The Beach was a better fit for him – he’d prefer to do that show so he flew out yesterday.”

Now, it has been reported that Jack had been in Gran Canaria ready to film when show bosses decided they couldn’t go ahead with him in the line-up.

A show insider told The UK Sun: “Jack had turned up to filming all ready to take part in the show – but then the news broke about his arrest.”

“The production team quickly convened a series of crisis meetings behind the scenes and in the end it was decided the best thing to do was to send him home. Producers are likely to be fuming about how it’s all turned out.”