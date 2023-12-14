Inside Love Island star Indiyah Polack’s masquerade themed birthday bash

Love Island star has recently celebrated her 25th birthday with an extravagant birthday bash.

The star held a phantom masquerade-themed party on Tuesday night for all her friends and family.

Indiyah was joined by her boyfriend Dami Hope, who she met on the 2022 series of the dating show last summer.

The 25-year-old share a series of snaps from her special night alongside the caption: “Here’s to 25!🔮💖 Indiyah’s Phantom Fantasy”

“This year has been full of growth, laughter, and unforgettable moments!! I’m so honoured to be surrounded by loved ones and a HUGE thank you to everyone that came out last night!! Here’s to another incredible year ahead, filled with more success and happiness🔮💕🦨”

“Prepare to be sick of me as the birthday week has JUST begun!! 😝”

In another post, the Love Island star wrote: “Indiyahs phantom fantasy Pt.2🔮💕”

“A massive thank you to all my friends and family that came out to have a good time with me! I love you all, I literally had the best time ever and of course the outfit ATE DOWN😝”

“Shoutout to the team for bringing the vibes”

The reality TV star sported two incredible looks at the event.

Dami also took to his Instagram to share some snaps of the party.

He wrote: “A renaissance of this era 🎭”

“At my baby’s phantom masquerade 25th birthday. 🎈”

Indiyah recently teased her engagement to Dami Hope

In a new interview with The UK Mirror, she was asked about her plans for the future with her Irish beau.

She replied: “Oh, don’t know maybe a nice car, nice ring…”

“No babies for now, but maybe we can do cats and dogs. We can do a house… marriage,” Indiyah added.

“We’ve only been together a year but sometimes it feels like, ‘wow, like, this feels way longer than a year’. But I think that’s a good thing though; to feel like you’ve been with your person forever.”