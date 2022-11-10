I’m A Celeb campmate ‘investigated for breaching Covid-19 protocol’ before entering the jungle

Mike Tindall has reportedly been “investigated for breaching Covid-19 protocol” before entering I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

To prevent an outbreak of the virus in camp, the contestants were required to isolate for seven days before they were greeted by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

ITV rules also dictate that crew members must remain two metres away from campmates and wear face masks.

However, it appears that Mike may have breached the Covid-19 protocol.

In photos published by The UK Sun, the former rugby player is seen pretending to throw an I’m A Celeb crew member wearing a mask.

A source told MailOnline: “All crew are told to stay two metres apart from cast members, which is a Covid regulation. Sound and security, who do tests, are the only people that can come into contact with the celebrities.”

“Crew are also asked to wear face coverings to prevent a Covid outbreak on set, which would completely ruin the show.”

The source added: “Mike having physical contact with the assistant producer was a rule break and he shouldn’t have approached her.”

“She was taken completely by surprise and didn’t expect Mike to behave the way he did.”

An onlooker told The UK Sun: “Mike cheekily ran up behind the pretty crew member before swinging her around on the pontoon. At one point he pretended to push her over the edge as he killed time while waiting to be taken to his first trial.”

“Mike was certainly bursting with energy after being cooped up in isolation for a week and is bound to be full of practical jokes in the camp.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “ITV Studios and Lifted Entertainment operate a stringent set of Covid protocols and procedures to ensure the protection and safety of our cast and crew.”

“We have detailed risk assessments in place throughout filming and are satisfied that no protocols have been broken.”

