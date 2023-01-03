Hollyoaks stars Niamh Blackshaw and Angus Castle Doughty confirm their romance

Hollyoaks stars Niamh Blackshaw and Angus Castle Doughty have confirmed their romance.

The actors, who play Juliet Nightingale and Eric Foster in the popular soap, went Instagram official on New Year’s Day.

Alongside a sweet black-and-white photo with her beau, Niamh wrote: “Happy New Year 💙 a year of growth, learning, kindness, loneliness, boundaries and acceptance. Ending in a better space than it began.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh Blackshaw (@niamhblackshaw)

Angus also shared a snap with Niamh to Instagram, and captioned the post: “HNY ❤️”

He also tweeted: “2022 saw me move to the other side of the country, take the biggest step in my career, a relationship end and a relationship start. I also bought a sleeveless shirt, so… every cloud.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus Castle-Doughty (@anguscastledoughty)

Reacting to the couple’s real-life romance, one fan commented: “Omg you’re together?!! YAAAAS.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful couple all the best for 2023 xx”

Angus joined the Hollyoaks cast in March 2022 as Eric, while Niamh has played Juliet since 2018.

