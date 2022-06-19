Hollyoaks stars Luke Jerdy and Daisy Wood-Davis tie the knot in stunning Spanish ceremony

Hollyoaks stars Luke Jerdy and Daisy Wood-Davis are married!

The real-life couple tied the knot in a stunning outdoor ceremony in Vejer de la Frontera in Spain on Saturday.

While the newly weds have not yet shared an official photo from their big day, some of their guests have been sharing snaps of the bride and groom to Instagram.

Luke and Daisy started dating back in 2016 after meeting on the set of Hollyoaks, where Daisy played Kim Butterfield and Luke played Luke Donovan.

The couple got engaged in August 2019 during a romantic holiday to Greece, after three years of dating.

They welcomed their first child together in October last year, a baby boy named Asa.