Hollyoaks star Scarlett Bowman reveals two-year-old son was rushed to hospital after ‘very scary’ accident

Scarlett Bowman has revealed her two-year-old son was rushed to hospital after a “very scary” accident.

The actress, who is best known for her role as Maddie Morrison in Hollyoaks, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a black-and-white photo of her son Rafael with a bandage on his head.

She wrote: “We had a very scary accident on Friday night just before bath time. My poor bubba fell into our almost baby proofed glass coffee table and had to be rushed to hospital.”

“No ambulance was available for up to an hour (could have been longer we didn’t wait more than 10 minutes and jumped into a cab). He needed surgery to repair it but as he is recovering from a respiratory virus he was not able to have it (thank god),” she added.

“We are safe back home and resting but he will have one heck of a scar. Any scar treatments pls let me know!”

“The scariest thing about the whole episode was that we couldn’t get an ambulance when we most needed it. Thank you Dr Cyrus for coming to our rescue #nhs”.

The 35-year-old married her husband Rob Colicci in Portofino back in 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child together earlier this year – a baby girl named Juno Rose.