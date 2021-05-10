Hollyoaks star Jessica Ellis announces her engagement

The actress plays Tegan Lomax in the popular soap

Jessica Ellis has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Matt.

The actress, who is best known for her role as Tegen Lomax in Hollyoaks, shared the exciting news via Instagram.

The soap star wrote: “Well yesterday was a bit of alright thanks to my fiancé @mtshaw91 🥰💁🏻‍♀️💅🏻💍🌈.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Ellis (@jellis1987)

Jessica’s co-stars rushed to the comment section to congratulate her on the exciting news.

Amanda Clapham, who plays Holly Cunningham in the soap, wrote: “Congratulations!! Beautiful ring 😍❤️ xXx”.

Ross Adams, who plays Scott Drinkwell, commented: “AWWWW MASSIVE CONGRATS to both of you. Lovely news ❤️ x”

Sophie Porley, who stars as Ellie Nightingale, penned: “Aawww congrats 🙌👏❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Ellis (@jellis1987)

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan joins Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to chat through the biggest stories of the week.

The girls chat about the “disappointing” Line of Duty finale, Maura Higgins’ split from Chris Taylor, and the major Hollywood movie being filmed in Wicklow right now.

You can also listen to the podcast on all usual platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.