Holly Willoughby posts heartfelt tribute to ‘gorgeous’ Phillip Schofield on his birthday

Holly Willoughby has penned a touching tribute to her co-host Phillip Schofield, to mark his 58th birthday.

The blonde bombshell became close to the television presenter back in 2009, when she joined ITV’s This Morning.

Since then, the dynamic duo have developed a fantastic friendship on-and-off camera.

Taking to Instagram, Holly posted a candid message alongside a photo of her and Phil outside of the Downton Abbey manor.

“Happy Birthday to this gorgeous man… @schofe love you to bits… 🥳🤩🥰,” she captioned the post.

“Thank you gorgeous xxxx,” Phillip replied to the adorable message.

2020 has been a huge year for Phillip, as he bravely came out as gay back in February.

On February 7, the TV presenter posted a shock statement about his sexuality, and then appeared live on This Morning to talk about his decision.