The footballer's mansion was raided by masked robbers

Ashley Cole ‘attacked by gang of masked thugs’ during terrifying home robbery

Ashley Cole was reportedly attacked by a gang of masked thugs during a terrifying home invasion.

The former England footballer was allegedly threatened and tied to a chair as robbers ransacked his mansion and stole valuable jewellery.

An insider told The Sun: “It was a terrifying experience. The robbers sounded very professional and knew exactly what they were doing.”

“They must have deliberately targeted Ashley and cased the place in advance.”

It’s believed Ashley was left “extremely shaken” following the incident, which took place at about 9.45pm on January 21 in Fetcham, Surrey.

Details of the robbery were not released at the time, but it’s understood cops are still investigating the incident.

Surrey Police said: “Our investigation remains ongoing following an aggravated burglary in Fetcham on 21 January.”

“Burglars broke into the property through the rear doors around 9.45pm. The suspects searched the property, before escaping with a quantity of jewellery.”

“They were described as wearing camouflage clothing, gloves and balaclavas. An investigation is under way and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Ashley, who retired at the end of last season, is best known for playing for huge clubs – including Arsenal, Chelsea, Roma, LA Galaxy and Derby County.

However, his celebrity status was boosted when he married Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy back in 2006.

Sadly their love story turned tragic in 2008, as Ashley was accused of cheating in 2008.

Despite the scandal, Cheryl stood by Ashley – but ended up divorcing him two years later when more cheating rumours surfaced.