Holly Willoughby ‘lined up’ to launch TV career in the US

Holly Willoughby has reportedly been “lined up” to launch her TV career in the US.

The former This Morning presenter recently returned to screens when she returned to host ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Holly returned to the show alongside Stephen Mulhern, who replaced Philip Schofield, after being notably absent from television since she suddenly quit This Morning back in October.

The Sun has now reported that the 42-year-old presenter will meet with some major US brands, including Disney +, later this year.

The mother-of-three has already landed a role hosting a jungle-based TV show with adventurer Bear Grylls for the US streaming giant, Netflix.

An insider told the publication: “Holly’s a free agent and for the first time in years she’s free to be courted by these huge streaming platforms.”

“A number of US networks and production companies have been interested in her for a while and she’s caught the attention of some major brands.”

“She has true star pulling power and as well as being glamorous is a polished professional in front of the camera. It’s an exciting time.”

They continued: “Holly has made it no secret that she is following the Gwyneth Paltrow brand model.”

“Launching herself Stateside could make those dreams a reality.”

Holly’s TV return was met with praise from fans who tuned in to watch her host Dancing On Ice on Sunday, January 14.

One fan wrote: “Holly Willoughby back where she belongs #DancingOnIce”

Another penned: “Holly Willoughby is looking SENSATIONAL #DancingOnIce”

While a third said: “Good to see Holly back looking fabulous.”