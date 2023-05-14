Holly Willoughby ‘cuts ties’ with Phillip Schofield amid feud

Holly Willoughby has reportedly cut ties with Phillip Schofield, amid their rumoured feud.

The popular presenters have hosted ITV’s This Morning together since 2009, and have become close friends over the years – even holidaying with each other’s families.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that Phillip and Holly’s friendship has “cooled” in recent months and now, a new report has claimed the pair are no longer speaking when the cameras stop rolling.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Holly wants to begin contract negotiations, and that it is looking likely that Phillip will leave the show after this season.

A source close to Holly told the publication: “Don’t be surprised if you never see them together again, apart from on camera. This has all been so heartbreaking for Holly, but she knows she has to stand on her own two feet and cut the strings.”

“Nobody ever thought it would end like this. They were part of one another’s families and they spent a lot of their weekends socialising. She has tried so hard.”

Earlier this week, Phillip released a shock statement following claims he and Holly are “not as close as they once were”.

The 61-year-old told The Sun: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.”

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

Referring to his brother’s recent sex abuse trial, Phillip continued: “The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.”

“And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

A source close to Holly later told The Daily Mail that she was “blindsided” by Phillip’s statement, and didn’t know about it until she saw it online.

According to the publication, ITV bossed have called meetings to discuss the show’s future amid the presenting duo’s “feud”.

The outlet have also reported that ITV wouldn’t confirm whether Monday’s episode of This Morning will go ahead as normal.