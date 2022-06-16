Here’s who is tipped to win Love Island 2022

Season eight of Love Island kicked off last week, with a brand new batch of sexy singletons heading to Mallorca for a summer of love.

Although we’re only eight episodes into this year’s series, there has already been five bombshell arrivals, dramatic recouplings and one steamy night in the hideaway.

Now, in week two, new research shows who is tipped to win Love Island 2022.

According to research undertaken by Paddy Power Games, the male winner of Love Island is most likely to enter the villa in week two, whilst the female winner has likely been in the villa since week one.

The Love Island boy with the best chance of winning is a 23-year-old brunette who works in sport or manual labour. The contestant would enter the villa on week two, have one partner throughout the series – and remain loyal to them during the Casa Amor stint.

Whilst the Love Island girl that has the best chance of winning is a 24-year-old brunette who works in either fashion or beauty. They will have entered the villa on week one, have two partners throughout the series, and remain loyal during Casa Amor.

Although none of the current contestants align perfectly with a typical Love Island winner, week two’s bombshell Jacques O’Neill is currently tipped to be the male winner of this year’s series.

The Cumbria native is 23, brunette, a professional rugby league football and has entered the villa on week two.

This information matches four of the six qualities of a typical male winner.

However, Love Island fans should also keep an eye on the two new bombshells – 28-year-old Investment Analyst Jay Younger and 22-year-old model Remi Lambert, who also entered the villa this week.

According to Paddy Power Games‘ research, paramedic Paige Thorne stands the best chance of winning the series out of the girls.

The 24-year-old brunette entered the villa on day one, matching three of the six qualities of a typical female winner.

Luckily for Jacques and Paige, they are already coupled up. However, new boy Jay caught the Welsh beauty’s eye when he entered the villa on Tuesday night.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.