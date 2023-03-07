Helen Skelton sparks romance rumours with Strictly Come Dancing co-star

Helen Skelton has sparked romance rumours with her Strictly Come Dancing co-star Vito Coppola.

According to The UK Mirror, the 39-year-old “grew close” to the pro dancer during the Strictly tour.

The publications claims the pair “bonded” after spending time together on the tour bus.

A source told the publication: “Helen and Vito were good friends during Strictly, but really bonded on tour.”

“There were two buses for the cast – the party bus and the quiet bus.”

“They spent a lot of time chatting on the quiet bus and getting to know each other. They have a lot in common – a love of the outdoors, for example.”

It has been reported that the pair “would sit together, deep in conversation” if the tour cast went out together for dinner.

“If anyone pulled out a phone and started filming, Helen would move away from Vito. She didn’t want to be captured in the background,” the source continued.

Helen was partnered with pro dancer Gorka Marquez on the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Meanwhile, Vito was paired with The X Factor star Fleur East.