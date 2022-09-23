Helen Flanagan teases ‘exciting’ project amid reports she’s set to return for I’m A Celeb All Stars

Helen Flanagan has teased that she has an “exciting” project in the pipeline, amid reports that she’s set to return to the jungle for the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars spin-off.

The Coronation Street actress took part in the fan-favourite series back in 2012 and placed seventh.

Speaking to The Mirror, Helen gushed: “I’ve got something really exciting coming up, but unfortunately I can’t actually say what it is.”

“But I’m working on something really, really exciting,” the actress continued.

“Everything’s just getting together but should be coming next year so that’s what I’m trying to focus on as well.”

A source previously told The Sun: “A source told the outlet: “It has taken months of negotiations because it is a big decision to spend so long away from her young children, but she has finally come around to the idea.”

“Helen is an absolute catch for ITV and they are thrilled she is finally on board,” they added.

“She was brilliant telly back in 2012 and is bound to be just as entertaining this time around — especially if she gets voted into doing the trials again.”

On Thursday night, I’m A Celeb presenters Ant and Dec confirmed the All Stars version of the show.

Dec said: “Hello everybody, we’ve got news for you. It’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we are doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in South Africa.”

“It’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time in South Africa,” he continued.

The duo confirmed that the All Stars version will air in 2023, meanwhile the regular series will return to the Australian jungle this year.

The show has been filmed in the Welsh Gwrych Castle for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

It’s thought that the new spin-off will be a slightly shorter two weeks, as opposed to it’s the usual structure of three weeks.

Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Made In Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo have been tipped to return to the jungle.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that I’m A Celeb royalty Kerry Katona has turned down the opportunity to appear on the series, 18 years after her original stint on the show.

The spin-off will reportedly see other iconic contestants such as Myleene Klass, Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder return to the jungle.

EastEnders’ Dean Gaffney and Paul Burrell are also thought to be joining the line-up.

Iconic socialite Lady C, who appeared on the show in 2015, and 2017 contestant, boxer Amir Khan are also tipped for the show.