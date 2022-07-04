Harry Styles cancels concert in Copenhagen after mass shooting near venue: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Harry Styles had to cancel his concert in Copenhagen on Sunday evening, after a mass shooting near the venue.

The singer was scheduled to play at the Royal Arena as part of his highly anticipated Love On Tour shows.

But on Sunday afternoon, a gunman open fired at the nearby Field’s shopping centre, leaving three people dead and others wounded.

Several people are dead after a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen, Danish police say – suspect arrested https://t.co/o68bSMqP0l — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 3, 2022

Shortly after the shooting, a Harry Styles Love On Tour updates account tweeted: “Security in the arena has announced that the show in Copenhagen has been cancelled.”

“Bag checks and police escorts outside the arena will take place. Please stay safe and follow the security protocol set by the police. Take care of each other, sending love from the HSD team.”

Later, Harry tweeted: “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”

A 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site of the shooting.

After the shooting, the Danish royal palace announced it had cancelled a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France.

The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Sonderborg, the town where the third stage of the race ended this year.