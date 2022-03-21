Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright marries her boyfriend Andrew Lococo

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright is married!

The actress, who played Ginny Weasley in the film franchise, wed her boyfriend Andrew Lococo on Saturday.

The 31-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday by posting a clip of her and her new husband’s wedding rings.

She captioned the post: “Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙 thanks to my husband!!”

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, commented on the post: “Congratulations B xx”

Irish actress Sarah Greene wrote: “Aw massive congratulations Bonnie ❤️”

Bonnie went Instagram official with her beau in September 2020, and the couple are living in San Diego together.