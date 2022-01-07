Gordon Ramsay brands his daughter’s boyfriend ‘pathetic’ and jokes he ‘wants to kill him’

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Megan recently got back with her ex-boyfriend, and he’s not happy about it.

During his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 55-year-old spoke about being very protective of his three daughters – Megan, 23, Holly, 22, and Tilly, 20.

Gordon said: “I just want the girls to be looked after, and them to look after each other so you’re always anxious about that.”

The celebrity chef then brought up the fact his eldest daughter Megan recently reunited with her ex-boyfriend Byron, who he branded “pathetic”.

Gordon explained: “I did something really bad last week. Megan started seeing her ex-boyfriend again and his name’s Byron… He was OK to begin with, a little bit wet.”

“You want a man to date your daughter and he was just a little bit pathetic.”

After Kelly burst out laughing, Gordon joked: “I’m gonna kill the little f****r!”

The father-of-five continued: “I kid you not, I found out his telephone number from our youngest daughter Tilly.”

“She gave me it and said, ‘Dad don’t do anything’, and I said, ‘No, just give me, if anything’s wrong I need his number on my phone.'”

“So I waited to find out when they were having dinner together and I FaceTimed him. He answered the phone and the thing was shaking.”

“I said, ‘Bryron, it’s me! Not your future father in law, you little f**k!’ Megan leant over and pushed and cut me off, which was so rude!”

The 55-year-old and his wife Tana share five children together – Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 21, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, 2.