Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid ‘close to tears’ as she reads Kate Garraway’s tribute to late husband

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid was “close to tears” during Monday morning’s broadcast as she delivered Kate Garraway’s moving tribute to her late husband.

The host’s husband, Derek Draper sadly died at the age of 56 on January 5.

Derek had suffered serious health complications after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020 and had been critically ill after suffering a cardiac arrest in December.

During Monday morning’s broadcast, Kate’s email message to viewers was recorded as a taped audio segment by Susanna.

A montage of the family accompanied Kate’s emotional words.

She said: “Hello everyone. Thank you all so much for all the wonderful messages you have sent me.”

“It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy, and all of Derek’s family.”

“They are an extraordinary comfort, and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating.”

Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, sadly passed away last week due to complications from COVID. Kate has sent this special message to the viewers of Good Morning Britain to express her thanks. Our thoughts are with Kate and her family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ydc0BxV79D — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 8, 2024



“And that is the wonderful thing, isn’t it, about our GMB family – that all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life.”

“Knowing that we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we share too.”

She continued: “I am certain that it is the support you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly 4 years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those that can’t fight for themselves.”

“And it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come.”

“I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on GMB to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again.”

“I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share.”

“Maybe you too are going through grief yourself, or have done in the past.”

“I send love and support to you too.”

“We are taking time to heal ourselves, now that Darcey and Billy know their Daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle.”

“I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon.”

“In the meantime, hug your loved ones close – all my love, Kate.”

Sharing the news of his death on Instagram last week, Kate wrote: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.”

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life. “