Gogglebox UK star Andy Michael dies aged 61

The TV personality appeared on the first ever episode of the show back in 2013

Gogglebox UK star Andy Michael has died aged 61.

The TV personality, who appeared on the show’s very first episode back in 2013, passed away over the weekend following a short illness.

The sad news was shared in a statement by Gogglebox, which read: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.”

“Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side. Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.”

“Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.”

“Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time,” the statement concluded.

The sad news comes just days after the death of Gogglebox UK star Mary Cook, who passed away at the age of 92.