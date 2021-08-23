Gogglebox UK star Mary Cook dies aged 92

Gogglebox UK star Mary Cook has died aged 92.

Mary starred on the show alongside her friend Marina, who she met at St Monica Trust retirement village over ten years ago.

Paying tribute to the late star, the Channel 4 show wrote: “We are extremely sad to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.”

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.”

“They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments. Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew,” the statement ended.

Reacting to the sad news, one viewer wrote: “Oh I’m so gutted by this news. Hands down two of my absolute faves on the show. Just the most fabulous pairing and such cheeky personalities too. Condolences to Mary’s family and dear Marina. She will be missed. RIP.”

Another tweeted: “RIP Mary you was a really special person, Gogglebox has lost a lovely friend sending deepest condolences to her family and marina we will miss you.”