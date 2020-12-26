Georgia Kousoulou shows off her baby bump for the first time since announcing pregnancy

The TOWIE star announced the news last week

Georgia Kousoulou shows off her baby bump for the first time since...

Georgia Kousoulou has shown off her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

Earlier this month, the TOWIE star announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Mallet, after six years of dating.

Celebrating their last Christmas as a family of two, Georgia posted a mirror selfie to Instagram, showcasing her growing bump.

The 29-year-old wrote:” Merry Christmas everyone ✨ half way baby! 🙊👶 Sending love to everyone ..enjoy your day ✨✨✨✨”.

The couple have been dating since 2014, and announced their pregnancy news just last week.

Posting a selfie with their sonogram on social media, Georgia wrote: “WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!! MAY 2021.”