TOWIE stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet confirm baby news

The couple have been dating since 2014

TOWIE stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who have been dating since 2014, confirmed the exciting news ahead of the TOWIE Christmas special, which will air on Wednesday night at 9pm on ITVBe.

Posting a selfie with their sonogram on social media, Georgia wrote: “WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!! MAY 2021.”

“We are so excited for this next chapter in our lives. Such lovely news to end this crazy year ! Let the next chapter begin..”

“I’m so excited for you all to see how we announced it on tomorrow’s @towie honestly it’s the best thing ever, so special and so emotional & no one knew so it was even better.”

“I literally don’t know how we kept it to ourselves !! Get your tissues ready,” she added.

According to MailOnline, Georgia, 29, and Tommy, 28, have also landed their own spin-off series on ITVBe, which will follow their journey of becoming first-time parents.

An insider said: “Georgia and Tommy are incredibly happy to be starting a family together.”

“Due to the couple’s popularity, ITVBe have also signed them up for a spin-off series and they’re planning to share their baby with viewers on TOWIE in the future.”

The Only Way Is Essexmas airs Wednesday night at 9pm on ITVBe.