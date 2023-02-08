Georgia Harrison splits from beau – just months after confirming romance

Georgia Harrison has split from her beau, just months after confirming their romance.

The 28-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, confirmed she had a new boyfriend at the end of last year.

The reality star previously told MailOnline that she met her beau at Glastonbury over the summer.

However, during a Q & A on her Instagram story, Georgia confirmed that they had split.

One follower said: “Still single xxx,” to which the 28-year-old replied: “As of recently… yes I am.”

Georgia previously told MailOnline: “Yes, I’ve got a boyfriend, and he’s out of the limelight. Everyone is very shocked.”

“I think you do it for so long, eventually you want to meet someone who isn’t interested in that side of your life. You have your side of life, and they have theirs, and you keep it separate.”

“We met at Glastonbury,” Georgia continued at the time. “It’s a mad story and I think it was fate personally. We met, and as soon as I met him I just had a feeling that I’ve never felt with most people I’ve ever met.”

Asked whether her mystery beau could be “the one”, the Love Island star said: “I hope so. He’s around my age, but I won’t talk too much about him because I don’t want to drag him into it.”

The reality star previously told The UK Sun: “He’s not someone in the limelight and he’s not someone I’ll ever bring into the limelight. I’m done with those awful boys on reality TV that do not serve you well.”

“I’ve met a nice man; he has his life and I have mine and that’s it. We’ve been dating for a few months but official for a few weeks.”

When asked if she had dropped the L-bomb yet, Georgia joked: “I won’t say that in case he reads it, I’ll keep him on his toes.”

Georgia added: “I’m in the best place I’ve ever been, health wise, happiness wise, I’m in a really good place.”

“The last couple of years thought me to acknowledge things and to not bottle things up.”

“I’ve been on a more healing journey and acknowledging things that maybe I didn’t acknowledge before – letting out things from my childhood, things from my teenage years and I feel like I’ve let go of a lot and I’m ready for a really good stage in my life.”

The news of Georgia’s split from her beau comes just weeks after her ex Stephen Bear was found guilty of disclosing a private sexual film which featured her.

The Ex On The Beach star was arrested by police at Heathrow Airport in January 2021, after he was accused of sharing an alleged sex tape of Georgia back in 2020.

The reality star denied voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films – but was found guilty of all charges in court on Tuesday.

The jury at Chelmsford Crown Court reached unanimous verdicts on both counts of disclosing private sexual photos and films with intent to cause distress.

It also returned a majority verdict of 10 to two on the count of voyeurism.

In a statement, Georgia said: “Bear’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and those who choose to commit such crimes should and will be prosecuted.”

“I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”

“I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal.”

Bear was bailed until January 31, and is set to return to the same court for sentencing after a report has been prepared about him.

The trial kicked off at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 6, with prosecutor Jacqueline Carey telling the court: “In August 2020 the complainant Georgia Harrison met up with her former boyfriend Stephen Bear.”

“They had some lunch and had some drinks and ended up back at his house in Loughton (in Essex). They engaged in consensual sexual intercourse in his garden.”

“What she didn’t know but he did was Mr Bear had CCTV cameras in his garden that recorded them having sex.”

Later that day, the barrister said Bear told Georgia about the footage and showed it to her.

Ms Carey said the Love Island star “told him never to send it to anyone and made it plain how upset she would be if he did.”

However, Georgia claimed Bear sent the footage to someone via WhatsApp that same night “despite knowing how upset she would be if the footage were to get out”.

Jacqueline went on to accuse Bear of profiting off the sex tape by posting the footage on OnlyFans.

During the trial, Georgia broke down in tears as she took the witness stand for the first time.

The Love Island star claimed: “I did not think he would do this to me. We had a lot of history and he knew the effect this would have on my life. I didn’t think he would do that as we were on good terms. I trusted him. It upset me. It ruined my life.”

“After this happened I was in the worst state of my life. I can’t explain the shame. I didn’t want to leave my room. Instead of apologising, he put his subscription price up from £25 to £50.”

Georgia also claimed she warned Bear about revenge porn, telling the court: “I used those words because I wanted Stephen Bear to be clear what would happen if he shared that video. I made it clear to him and his brother that I would go to the police if it carried on.”

The 28-year-old’s mum subscribed to the Ex On The Beach star’s OnlyFans after her daughter rang her telling her about the video.

“It’s brazen and he knows what he’s done,” Georgia continued. “That’s so stupid on his part and evil. It was on there for a month. His main verified account that he uses every day.”

“I’ve seen the promotion when he puts me at 50 per cent off. I’ve seen the screenshots,” she said. “I’m hurt, upset and ashamed. I deserve justice for what I’ve been through and he deserves the consequences.”

Bear first took the witness stand on December 8 to give evidence, and vehemently denied sharing the video online.

Asked by defence barrister Gemma Rose whether he intended to record Georgia during sex, the Ex On The Beach star said: “Never.”

When asked whether he shared the video via WhatsApp, he claimed: “No that’s a complete lie. The moment she asked me to delete it I did,” and when asked whether he had uploaded the video to OnlyFans, he said: “Never.”

Since 2015 in England and Wales, it has been an offence for someone to share a private sexual image or video (online or offline) of someone without their consent and with the intention of causing them distress.

Under Section 33 of the Criminal Justice and Court Act 2015, this offence is punishable by up to two years in prison.

In February 2021, the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020, known as Coco’s Law, criminalised the non-consensual distribution of intimate images in Ireland.

If you are a victim of intimate image abuse or would like to report illegal content encountered online, you can now do so via hotline.ie.