Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei ‘joins the cast of TOWIE’

Sophie Kasaei has reportedly joined the cast of TOWIE.

The 33-year-old, whose boyfriend is Jordan Brooks of TOWIE, is set to star in the upcoming series which is being filmed abroad, per MailOnline.

A source told the publication that bosses are hoping Sophie can resurrect the show, which has lost traction in recent years.

A source said: “Sophie has been on reality TV for over 12 years, she knows what makes a good show.”

“Producers are really excited that she’s joining TOWIE and hopes she will bring some of her fiery Geordie energy to the cast.”

“TOWIE is still in talks about Sophie’s potential involvement but she can’t wait to officially sign on the dotted line and join boyfriend Jordan on the show.”

“There’s sure to be some drama brewing between Sophie, Ella Rae Wise, and Chloe Brockett, too, who both dated Jordan last year.”

Sophie was an original cast member when Geordie Shore launched back in 2011.

The reality star’s appearance on TOWIE is the first ever crossover between the two shows.