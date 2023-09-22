Gemma Owen ‘spotted on date’ with famous boxer’s son

Gemma Owen is reportedly dating the son of a famous boxer.

The dressage rider struck up a romance with Luca Bish during Love Island last summer, and went on to placed runners-up.

However, they called it quits just a few months later.

Gemma has now been romantically linked to Prince Naseem Hamed’s son Aadam.

It comes just weeks after it was reported that the dressage rider had “grown close” to polo player Tommy Severn.

A source told the Daily Star: “They recently followed each other on Instagram and fans of both have noticed that it is them together.”

“Gemma was just with polo player Tommy Severn in Spain at the start of last month. Now she has moved on to Prince Naseem’s son.”

Both Gemma and Aadam reportedly shared photos from Orelle, Birmingham earlier this week.

The Love Island star announced her split from Luca last November, just three months after they left the Love Island villa.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at PrettyLittleThing‘s Christmas Party in Dublin the following month, the 20-year-old admitted the break-up “has been challenging”.

The OG Beachwear founder told us: “These last few weeks, as going through any break up, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.”

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

Earlier this year, Gemma was linked to rapper Bugzy Malone, but she later shut down the dating rumours.

In an interview with The UK Mirror back in April, the dressage rider confirmed she was still single, and had been “working on” herself over the past few months.

The Love Island star told the publication: “I am not seeing anyone at the moment. I am just working on myself. I haven’t got any plans of getting into anything, I am just working on myself and getting content.”