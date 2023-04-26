Gemma Owen eyes up stint on THIS popular reality show

Gemma Owen has revealed she’s eyeing up a stint on a popular reality show.

The 19-year-old placed runner-up on Love Island 2022 alongside her then-beau Luca Bish.

However, the former couple called it quits just a few months after leaving the villa.

Since her stint on Love Island, Gemma has landed a number of lucrative brand deals – including an ambassadorship with PrettyLittleThing.

The 19-year-old has since revealed her plans to follow in the footsteps of Love Island 2017 star Olivia Attwood and appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The reality star told MailOnline: “Out of all the TV shows out there, I’m A Celeb is the one I’d be most up for doing.”

“I am scared of birds and pigeons, but I’ll be fine with bugs and everything like that, just tasks with pigeons would be hard for me.”

It comes months after Gemma teased that she was “in talks” to land her own show., and later gave Goss.ie an update on the project.

The 19-year-old told us: “Nothing has been further spoken about really. We’re still playing with the idea and discussing different options and opportunities, just seeing what fits best. Nothing’s been confirmed on it just yet.”

The influencer is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen, and it has been reported that the show will follow her famous family.

Addressing the reports, Gemma told us: “I have seen them rumours. It’s not something I’m planning on right now, I’d like to do something on my own first. So we’ll see, but never say never!”

When asked if she would like to appear on any other reality shows, the brunette beauty told Goss.ie: “Definitely not Dancing On Ice and definitely not Strictly Come Dancing! I can’t dance, I’ve got no rhythm.”

“With I’m A Celeb, I’d like to think I was brave but I know I’d be terrified. Pigeons would get me the most, I don’t think I’d be that bothered by the spiders and stuff. But if they locked me in a room with pigeons, that would freak me out. I hate pigeons and rats.”

As well as returning to our screens later this year, Gemma exclusively revealed to Goss.ie that she is “in talks” to host her own podcast.