Gemma Atkinson shares update on her wedding to Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has shared an update on her wedding to Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez, after postponing the event earlier this year.

The couple first met in 2017 when the Hollyoaks actress competed on the hit BBC show.

They welcomed their first child together Mia in 2019, and Gorka proposed to his love on Valentine’s Day last year.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Gemma gave an update on their wedding, after postponing it earlier this year.

“There have been a few times now where we’ve driven past a registry office and said, ‘Shall we just go in and do it? Yeah, let’s do it!,'” she told the outlet.

“We’ve not planned anything other than we know we want it really small and really intimate. We’ve agreed on just close family, a handful of friends, and a big party a week or so after. It’s just finding the time really. We’ve had lots of people saying, ‘You clearly don’t want to get married if you haven’t done it yet!'”

“But I think it’s because we’re so happy with how it is.”

Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch last year, Gemma revealed she’d like to get married overseas.

“Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters,” she said. “His family don’t speak English and my family don’t speak Spanish, so we’ve said that we’ll meet halfway.”