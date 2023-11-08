Gaz Beadle ‘set to make Geordie Shore return’ – following split from wife Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle is reportedly set to make his return to Geordie Shore.

It comes after news of his split from his wife Emma McVey.

The former couple, who parted ways last month, share two children together – son Chester, 5 and daughter Primrose, 3.

The UK Sun has since reported that Gaz is in talks with MTV bosses to return to Geordie Shore for the first time in six years.

A source has claimed the dad-of-two has decided to “rediscover” his old roots.

They said: “For a long time, Gaz felt like he was done with Geordie Shore – he even snubbed the show’s big reunion series last year, despite various attempts by the cast to get in touch with him.”

“In recent years, he just wanted to live a quiet family life outside of the spotlight, but after the recent breakdown of his marriage, he’s been doing a lot of thinking and feels ready to rediscover the old Gaz and go back to the show that made him a star.”

It has been reported that MTV bosses have wanted to get Gaz back on the show for a while, especially considering his ex Charlotte Crosby announced she had quit Geordie Shore for good.

“The show knows that the loss of Charlotte is a big blow, and to keep things fresh and exciting going forward, they set their heart on bringing Gaz back into the fold when filming restarts next year,” the source added.

It comes after Emma shared a heartbreaking update on her split from Gaz.

The mum-of-two told her Instagram followers: “The kids are now not with me on a Friday and while I’d love to say that I get so much done in that time I don’t.”

“It’s been really hard for me and the kids to be separated and we are still trying to make it easier for everyone. There’s lots of crying on FaceTime, especially in the evening, which breaks my heart.”

“I am absolutely not putting this out for sympathy, but I’ve had so many messages from people finding it odd that I haven’t really acknowledged anything.”

“I actually keep my personal life very private, I also turn mute when I’m going through a lot. Online and to my friends and family,” she continued.

“I’m not entirely sure why I do this but I guess it’s just my way of dealing with things. I’m only just replying to messages from weeks ago to my friends and that’s not because I’m rude.”

“It’s because I’ve been numb, focusing on my children and still trying to work. I’ve genuinely not even known what to say.”

“I’m hoping this will all get easier with time. Sending so much love to everyone who is going through or has been through something similar and thank you so much to everyone who has been checking in with me,” she added.