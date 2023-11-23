Frankie Dettori reveals secret advantage over I’m A Celeb co-stars

Frankie Dettori has revealed he has a secret advantage over his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-stars.

On Wednesday night, the Italian jockey was confirmed as a bombshell campmate.

He’ll enter the jungle alongside professional boxer Tony Bellew.

Frankie is set to ride at Santa Anita race course on St Stephen’s Day, and is using his I’m A Celeb diet of rice and beans to keep himself at the prime weight.

The 52-year-old said: “I was told that it could be a good weight loss coming into the camp so that’s good because I’m going to America in five weeks.”

“I spent 35 years dieting.”

“I’ve been obviously looking at the cast, I’ll probably be the smallest one in there so I’ll probably be the one that’s going to suffer the least.”

“But it’ll probably give me more incentive to get stars,” Frankie explained.

The 52-year-old will make his I’m A Celeb entrance tonight alongside professional boxer Tony.

This Morning host Josie Gibson, social media star Nella Rose, former leader of the Brexit party Nigel Farage, JLS’ Marvin Humes, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson have been in the jungle since November 19.

Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and food critic Grace Dent complete the original line-up.