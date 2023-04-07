Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon’s wife dies after Alzheimer’s battle

John Lydon’s wife Nora Forster has died aged 80.

A statement posted on the former Sex Pistols frontman’s Twitter read: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades – has passed away.”

“Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full-time carer.”

The statement continued: “Please respect John’s grief and allow him space.”

“Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official.”

John’s band Public Image Ltd (PiL) was one of six acts hoping to represent Ireland in Liverpool this May at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

The former Sex Pistols frontman, also known as Johnny Rotten, dedicated their entry song Hawaii to Nora.

Described as “a pensive, personal yet universal love song that will resonate with many”, the song sees John reflecting on one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii.

The 67-year-old, whose mother was from Cork and father hails from Galway, said of the track: “As I say in the song, old journeys end and some begin again, but this is the beginning of a new journey with us. And, oddly enough, as bad as Alzheimer’s is, there are great moments of tenderness between us. And I tried to capture that in the song, and so it’s not all waiting for the Grim Reaper.”

“I can see her personality in her eyes, she lets me know that it’s the communication skills that are letting her down. And I’m just blessed really that I can be there and catch on to that and maybe share that information as this progresses, as we know it will, to its ultimate sad demise.”

“Pass something useful on to other people. It’s a subject now that I’m so firmly tied up and wrapped up and connected to that I care now for all of its victims. Particularly to spouses that have to endure this.”