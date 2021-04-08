Former Loose Women star Jane McDonald announces the death of her long-term partner

Former Loose Women star Jane McDonald announces the death of her long-term...

Jane McDonald has announced the death of her long-term partner, Eddie Rothe.

The musician passed away on March 26 at the age of 67, after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The heartbreaking news was shared on Jane’s social media channels, alongside a photo of the happy couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

The post stated: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.”

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.”

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

The couple dated when they were teenagers, before they rekindled their romance 27 years later – after bumping into each other at ITV Studios.

Jane was working on Loose Women at the time, and Ed was appearing on This Morning as a guest.

The 58-year-old detailed her romance with the musician in her 2019 autobiography Riding The Waves: My Story.