Fern Britton breaks her silence on photos of her ex-husband kissing her best friend

Fern Britton has broken her silence on photos of her ex-husband Phil Vickery kissing her best friend Lorraine Stanton.

Photos showed the 61-year-old kissing Lorraine on the lips and looked cosy as they were spotted together.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Fern responded to the photos which were taken earlier this week.

She wrote: “Good morning, all. Just to clear up any concerns […], it is not true.”

Phil is yet to break his silence on the images.

Fern’s tweet comes in response to reports that she was left “heartbroken” and “dumbstruck” by the photos.

A source previously told the MailOnline: “Phil and Lorraine kissing on the street like this will be heartbreaking for poor Fern. They look like teenagers in love and that will be just so hurtful.”

“They are two of the most important people in her life and them behaving this way in public will feel like a betrayal.”

Fern and Phil split after 20 years of marriage back in January 2020.