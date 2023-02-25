Faye Winter enjoys night out with Love Island 2021 co-stars after Teddy Soares split

Faye Winter enjoyed a night out with her Love Island 2021 co-stars earlier this week after her split from Teddy Soares.

The 27-year-old stepped out at Mnky HSE in London on Friday night alongside Sharon Gaffka, Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole and Abigail Rawlings.

The Devon beauty shared some photos of her stunning Prada outfit for the occasion, and wittily captioned the post: “Prada myself 🖤.”

Her pals rushed to the comments section in support, with Kaz commenting: “Pradaaaaa youuuu😍😍😍😍.”

Meanwhile, Sharon said: “😍😍,” and Liberty commented: “Unreal 🔥🔥.”

Faye confirmed her split from Teddy last week, after weeks of speculation.

The Love Island star wrote: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful,” Faye added.

Faye and Teddy met on the 2021 series of Love Island, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

The reality stars have faced split rumours in recent weeks, after the pair failed to post anything together on social media or like each other’s content.

On Wednesday, eagled-eyed fans noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fuelled the speculation.

Earlier this month, Teddy addressed reports he and Faye were no longer together.

In a statement, he wrote: “Everything you have been reading in the press is false.”

“I have had nothing but love and respect for Faye since we first met.”

“I do not wish to comment on rumours speculating our relationship and ask for you to respect our privacy at this time. Love, Teddy x.”