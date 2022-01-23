Fans are convinced The Masked Singer’s Firework is a Love Island star

Fans of The Masked Singer UK think they’ve figured out the true identity of Firework.

On Saturday night’s show, the mystery singer impressed the judges with their performance of Kids by Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue.

Viewers at home spotted a number of clues during the performance that suggested Love Island star Dani Dyer could be behind the wacky costume.

There was a random array of letters which spelled out ‘Albert’ in a square box on the stage, suggesting Firework could be someone with a link to EastEnders (Albert Square).

Dani made a cameo appearance in the soap last year as a pregnant cab driver named Jeanette, and her father is EastEnders’ legend Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter on the show.

Firework also said “Dyer-bolicial” and spoke about rhyming, which fans think is a reference to Dani’s “Perf with Surf” ad.

Firework has to be dani dyer, they said ‘dyer-bolical’ #MaskedSinger — Jess ⚔️💗 (@ScoliRavioli) January 22, 2022

#MaskedSinger Firework in Miss Dani Dyer… coconut RHYMING, Albert on square box. DYERbolical clue… — Lester.Tiger (@Lester_Tiger) January 22, 2022

The masked singer. Firework must be dani dyer. She’s rhymes on the surf ad! #TheMaskedSinger — Briony Looby (@looby_briony) January 22, 2022

Firework is Dani Dyer #MaskedSingerUK — Dave Seymour (@Dajus1) January 22, 2022

Firework just said the guesses were ‘dyer- abolical’ I think it is Dani Dyer #TheMaskedSinger — Kimberley Bliss (@obsessedkim) January 22, 2022

#TheMaskedSingerUK firework is deffo dani dyer — Hannah Simpson (@HanaSimmo) January 22, 2022

Firework is Dani Dyer, just said "dia-bolical"! #MaskedSinger — Fiona Flowerdew (@FiFlowerdew) January 22, 2022

Poodle was sent home from the competition on Saturday night, and it was revealed that Keane frontman Tom Chaplin was behind the mask.

Singer Will Young, M People star Heather Small, former Australian tennis player Pat Cash and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford have also been unmasked on the show.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Saturday at 7pm on ITV and Virgin Media One with a double unmasking.