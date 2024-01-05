Famous faces show their support for Kate Garraway after husband Derek’s death

A host of famous faces have shown their support for Kate Garraway, after she announced the heartbreaking death of her husband Derek Draper this morning.

The presenter’s husband, who suffered serious health complications after contracting Covid-19 in March, had been critically ill after suffering a cardiac arrest in December.

Sharing the news of his death on Instagram, Kate was inundated with people paying their respects – including the likes of Elton John, Michelle Visage, Lorraine Kelly, Ashley Roberts and thousands more.

Sir Elton John commented under her post and wrote: “So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family.”

Emmy winner Michelle Visage wrote: “So so sorry for this immense loss for you and your family.”

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly commented: “So sorry Kate. You fought so hard. Just incredibly sad. Sending you love.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary also paid an emotional tribute to Derek on this morning’s episode of This Morning, and they were almost moved to tears.

The hosts announced: “We have some really sad news to bring you. Derek Draper the husband of our very own Kate Garraway has sadly passed away.”

“We just want to say all of us here at This Morning are sending our love to you Kate and of course Darcy and Billy.”

In her Instagram post, Kate wrote: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.”

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.”

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life. ”

Some other famous faces to share their deepest sympathies with the family were YouTube couple Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes.

Zoe wrote: “So sorry to hear this Kate! Sending you and the family so much love.”

Alfie added: “So sorry to hear this news. Sending love to you and your family x”

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

The 56-year-old was released from the hospital in April 2021 and had since been receiving round-the-clock care at home.