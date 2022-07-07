Family of Love Island star Mollie apologise after backlash over ‘disappointing’ comment

The family of Love Island star Mollie have issued a statement apologising for her “disappointing” comment about people with allergies.

The 23-year-old appeared on Sunday night’s Love Island: Aftersun in a pre-recorded clip after her arrival in the villa, where she revealed she once dated someone with “loads of allergies.”

The bombshell said: “When you go to a restaurant and you can’t eat anything on the menu, and it’s really frustrating.”

Charity Allergy UK later took to Twitter to react to Mollie’s comment, calling it “disappointing”.

They tweeted: “We’re disappointed with statements made by @LoveIsland contestant in Sun Ep of Aftersun re food allergies.”

“It highlight why we need better awareness around the reality of living with allergies. We urge speaking up about allergies yet such attitudes make it harder to do so.”

Mollie’s family, who are running her social media accounts while she is in the villa, have since issued an apology on her behalf.

They penned: “On behalf of Mollie we’d like to apologise for any upset cause by the allergy comment made. This was not said with any bad intentions and wasn’t said to purposely be offensive or upset anyone.”

“Mollie herself suffers from an allergy to seafood,” they revealed. “Thank you for the continued love and support🤍.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

