EXCLUSIVE! Ella Thomas sets her sights on another popular TV show – after finding fame on Love Island

Ella Thomas has set her sights on another popular TV show, after finding fame on Love Island.

The 23-year-old was a fan-favourite contestant on the latest series of the ITV dating show, and she finished in third place overall with her footballer boyfriend Tyrique Hyde.

After leaving the villa, the Scottish model signed a six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing, and her first edit with the online fashion retailer drops today.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the launch of her PLT collection, Ella revealed there’s another TV show she would love to appear on.

She told us: “I’d love to go on Strictly Come Dancing. I love the outfits, I love dancing, so that would definitely be a dream of mine.”

Revealing how she’s been adapting to her newfound fame, Ella said: “It’s been full on since I’ve came off Love Island, I’ve just been so busy but it’s been great.”

“The response that I’ve got has been so overwhelmingly positive, I’ve been shown so much love and support.”

“I’ve been enjoying every second of it, and I’ve really enjoyed doing my PLT edit. That was a real ‘pinch me’ moment and a dream come true. And getting to go to all these exciting events and red carpets, I’ve just loved it,” the reality star added.

Ella describes her style as “edgy, pushes the boundaries, and quirky”, and tells us her favourite look from her PLT edit is the Khaki Croc Print Buckle Detail Zip Front Jacket and matching mini skirt.

“It definitely says Ella all over it!” she tells us.

